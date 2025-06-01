Bill Clinton Balks at Biden Decline — ‘He Was in Good Shape’

On this week’s broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning,” former President Bill Clinton rejected claims of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Reporter Tracy Smith asked, “Speaking of aging there is there is this book that came out talking about Joe Biden and the people around him seeing that he had cognitive and physical decline. Did you ever have a moment with him where you thought maybe he was unfit to run for president?”

Clinton said, “No.”

Smith repeated, “No.”

Clinton continued, “I thought he was a good president. The only concern I thought he had to deal with was, could anybody do that job until they were 86? We’d had several long talks. I never have seen him and walked away thinking, he can’t do this anymore. He was always on top of his briefs.”

Smith asked again, “You never saw any cognitive decline?”

Clinton said, “No. I didn’t know anything about any of this. I haven’t read the book. I saw President Biden not very long ago, and I thought he was in good shape.”

Smith asked, “Why didn’t you read the book?”

Clinton said, “I didn’t want to because he’s not president anymore, and I think he did a good job. And I think we are facing challenges today with our president in our history. Some people are trying to use this as a way to blame him for the fact that Trump was reelected.”

