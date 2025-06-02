Raskin: We Will Cut Trump’s ‘Reign of Terror in Half’ if Dems Win House in ’26

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that if Democrats win the majority in the 2026 midterm election, they would cut President Donald Trump’s “reign of terror in half.”

Raskin said, “I am focused on the Constitution and defending the rights of the people under the Bill of Rights. I am focused on the Article I powers of Congress, the lawmaking powers of Congress. We have done a dozen different amicus briefs in cases ranging from birthright citizenship to due process to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and we’re winning every single day. So we kind of have to divide the labor up.”

He added, “People need to be organizers in defense of democracy and freedom. We’ve got to recapture the momentum here so we can defend the judicial independence that’s working for us. We get into next year, we win the House back. we cut this reign of terror in half. And we move on to win back the White House and to get on with American history and our regularly scheduled programs of trying to make progress for the American people. We got to defend our democracy, and we’ve got to defend the programmatic achievements of democracy, like Medicaid and Medicare and Social Security. I think my colleagues are all rising to the occasion now as we adjust to this new arrangement. We’ve got to go in as fighters every single day to defend everything that we believe in.”

