‘There Hasn’t Been Any Inflation’: Scott Bessent Drops Mic on CBS’s Margaret Brennan

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent rebuffing host Margaret Brennan on inflation Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Bessent said, “When we were here in March, you said there was going to be big inflation. There hasn’t been any inflation. Actually, the inflation numbers are the best in four years. So why don’t we stop trying to say this could happen, wait and see what does happen.”

Marlow said, “This is the exact same thing with the egg prices. We were told the egg prices are not coming down and now they’re down. 61% in the media could have told you the egg prices were going to come down. Because remember, they didn’t just drop because Trump is a bad guy or because they were uncontrollable. The egg prices went up because of a bird flu, avian flu, and it was just a matter of time before the birds regenerated and we were able to recreate the same amount of eggs we had in the past, going to drop the prices . The Democrats could have stopped stepping on rakes, but they keep stepping on rakes. They will not stop doing it.”

He added, “And the same thing when they go out there and keep announcing that is going to cause major inflation and inflation is at the best level it’s been in four years. I used to fault conservatives, particularly powerful conservatives for going on shows like this but now it’s just a dunkathon all the time. Scott Bessent has so many arguments. Margaret Brennan has no idea how to have any retort to this. Did they not brief her on this? But she’s not aware of this, prepared for this talking point? It’s just so nice when he gets to school her the way a professor would school a petulant child. It’s just such a blast to watch. And he’s just the absolute best.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo