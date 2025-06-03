Rand Paul: If We Pass Big Beautiful Bill the Debt Will ‘Be Owned by the Republicans’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” that Republicans will own the national debt if they pass President Donald Trump’s spending bill.

Paul said, “We know most Republicans, not me, voted to continue the Biden spending levels in March. So we’re going to go through September of this year and the deficit for this year is going to be over $2 trillion. If you’re borrowing $5 trillion, that makes me think you’re going to add over $2 trillion, maybe $2.8 trillion next year. So it doesn’t show me that you’ve turned around.”

He continued, “I think there are four people who are skittish about the spending levels. Some of them are skittish about $5 trillion. I think I’m the most vocal on all fronts. But there are more starting to come to this realization.”

Paul added, “It will be the largest increase in our debt ceiling in our history. And I think it’s a mistake because once conservative Republicans vote for this, there is no conservative opposition. They will own it. The debt will be owned by the Republicans is no more pointing fingers at the Democrats and saying, oh, they’re the big spenders. It’ll be all on Republicans shoulders. I’m not going to be one of the Republicans who’s going to be responsible for this, that I’m going to continue to be a voice saying, we need to cut spending.”

