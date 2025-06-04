George Clooney: ‘Everybody Worries About’ Being Targeted by Trump

Actor George Clooney said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he was worried about being targeted by President Donald Trump.

Cooper asked, “Do you worry about, I mean, personally being targeted by the administration?”

Clooney said, “Sure. Everybody worries about it. But, you know, if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won’t do things. You know, we have a we like everybody, have a family and we have a life and we try to, you know, live and do the things as the best example for our kids. And I want to be able to look at my kids in the eye and say where we stood and what we did at certain times in history. And I’m not I have no problem with that. And my wife certainly does. And my wife’s the bravest person you’ve ever met. And, you know, she spent my wife, spent two years in a bunker in Beirut. Trying Hezbollah for killing hariri. She’s the only person to put.”

