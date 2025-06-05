Raskin: Big Beautiful Bill Will Not Survive Given GOP’s Disarray

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that “given the current political dynamics within the GOP,” President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill would likely not survive.

Raskin said, “The good news, I would just say is that, 14 million Americans are facing being thrown off of their Medicaid, millions of people are facing being cut off of nutritional assistance, and although that wasn’t enough to stop the Republicans from doing what they were about to do, perhaps this blow up within the Republican Party ranks will make them think twice about doing that, and adding another two and a half or $3 trillion to the national debt that Trump drove up in his last administration.”

He added, “I think dozens of our Republican colleagues are running scared because there’s been such a massive popular reaction against the attempt to dismantle Medicaid and throw people off of their health care and their access to food. Some of them may not want to articulate it that way. They might prefer to talk about deficits or debt, but of course they were willing to vote for it before. But now they’re looking for any excuse to get off the train. I don’t think that this bill can survive, given the current political dynamics within the GOP. It just gives them way too many exit ramps to get off, and they understand the political danger that they’re in. I went to a bunch of Republican districts to do town halls with other Democratic colleagues, and there’s an. absolute fury out there towards Republicans in the swing districts.”

