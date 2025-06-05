Van Hollen: ‘Elon Musk Suddenly Got a Big Dose of Truth Serum’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk “suddenly got a big dose of truth serum” while commenting on his disagreement with President Donald Trump.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “What we are seeing play out right now between the President of the United States and the richest man in the world is unlike anything I think we’ve seen in politics.”

Van Hollen said, “You’re absolutely right. It’s as if Elon Musk suddenly got a big dose of truth serum, and he’s letting it all pour out. And it is, I think, going to complicate the way forward for the Republicans in the Senate and the House. It should, because this is a big bill, as the president says, it’s only beautiful if you’re a billionaire for the rest of America. It is a great betrayal.”

He added, “Elon Musk is pointing out that it will add trillions to our deficit and debt. In fact, we just had a new number come out today from the Congressional Budget Office that when you take into account the additional interest payments, it comes to $3 trillion in debt over just the next ten years, even after they cut programs for Medicaid and put 15 million people essentially out of health care coverage and other things. So I’m glad Elon Musk is speaking up about this.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN