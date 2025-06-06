CNN’s Bash: Trump Told Me He Has No Plans to Talk, Says Elon Has a ‘Problem’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief political correspondent Dana Bash detailed her morning phone conversation with President Donald Trump.

Co-host Wolf Blitzer asked, “You had a chance to speak with the president this morning. How did that go?”

Bash said, “Well, look, the headline in our conversation about Elon Musk is that the president says that he has no plans to speak with Musk, and he said that he thinks that Musk has got a problem. So the reason why that is the question right now is maybe, perhaps very obvious but behind the scenes, the push is on from people in both camps to get these men to talk, to bury the hatchet, to move on because of the massive disruption politically on policy, financially, economically for so many people like investors in Tesla, for example. What was really interesting about the conversation is I called him and the very first thing that he said, without any question was about the economy. Classic Donald Trump, he wanted to push out what he wants to push out.”

She added, “Then I went back to the question about Elon Musk. Will you be able to focus on that and bury the hatchet with Elon? I’m not even thinking about Elon is how the president responded. And then he said he’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem. And then I said, no call with Elon right now. No, I won’t be speaking to him for a while, I guess but I wish him well. Very, very calm with regard to Musk. He was not agitated. He didn’t sound angry. He sounded kind of resolute and obviously wanting to move on and talk about other things. As everybody around him knows, and I’m sure he knows, good luck with that while this is playing out. But he did seem to want to, even though he doesn’t want to talk to Musk, lower the temperature between the two of them.”

