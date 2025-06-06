Cruz: The Democratic Party Is the ‘Party that Embraces Violence’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized the Democratic Party for its willingness to turn a left-wing mob against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Texas Republican said, based on that public showing, it was apparent the Democratic Party was the party that “embraces violence.”

Senator, it sounds to me like they have no problem on the left putting these guys’ lives in jeopardy. That is outrageous to me, and I frankly think we should pass legislation against it.

“Yeah, look, that kind of rhetoric is really dangerous, and it’s really harmful,” Cruz replied. “And we’ve seen Democrats for a number of years now, number one, be openly hostile and antagonistic to the police, call for abolishing the police, call for abolishing ICE. There you’ve got Michelle Wu, the Democrat mayor of Boston, comparing ICE agents to Nazis. I mean that is hateful rhetoric. And you’ve got Hakeem Jeffries — this is the Democrat leader in the House calling for unmasking, identifying these ICE agents. It is not at all subtle what he is calling for. And this is a party that embraces violence. They don’t believe in law and order. And that first clip you played where their view of immigrants is they’re here just to wipe their ass.”

He continued, “I mean, that’s disgusting. But it shows the contempt they have. They don’t care about these people. These are the same Democrats that didn’t care for the last four years that every day, we had little boys and little girls being sexually assaulted, physically assaulted by human traffickers, no Democrat could be bothered to care. They didn’t care about the Americans being murdered, about the women being raped by illegal immigrants because to them, it’s all about power. And every illegal helps them stay in power. They’re a future Democrat vote. And I got to say, that is — it is sad to see. I’d actually like a reasonable opposition party and not a party that’s just based on rage and hate and anger. And sadly, that’s who today’s Democrats have become.”

