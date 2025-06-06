Dem Rep. Raskin: Trump Should Be Impeached, Musk’s Government Contracts Should Be Cancelled

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on CNN’s “The Agenda” that Elon Musk’s government contracts should be cancelled and President Donald Trump should be impeached.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Elon Musk, do you think that this back and forth with the president has made it more or less likely the president’s agenda will get passed? And should Democrats be embracing Elon Musk right now?”

Raskin said, “So first of all, the wretched, ugly, gargantuan bill that they’re trying to drive through, Congress will throw 14 million Americans off of their Medicaid and drive millions of Americans off of their SNAP benefits, which is nutrition, which is food for people. Elon Musk called it a disgusting abomination because of the fact that it also will add two and a half to $3 trillion to the national debt, and he’s right about that. According to the Congressional Budget Office, it’s going to be somewhere in that neighborhood. I think it’s all to the good that he is forcing members to really focus on what they’re voting on here.”

He added, “As for the for tit for tat between Trump and Musk, all I can say is one says the other guy should be impeached, the other says the other guy’s billions of dollars of government contracts should be suspended and I think I agree with both of them.”

Hunt said, “You heard it here first, Donald Trump should be impeached.”

