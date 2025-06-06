Elon Musk’s Dad Sides with President in ‘Silly’ Feud: Trump ‘Will Prevail’

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk said Friday on Al Arabiya English’s “Global News Today” that President Donald Trump will “prevail” in the public feud with his son.

Musk said, “It seems a bit silly to me.”

Host Tom Burges Watson said, “Do you think this is a bump in the road, or do you think this is the end of the road for the relationship between your son and Mr. Trump?”

Musk said, “Just a bump in the road. It will fizzle out in a few days.”

He continued, “I haven’t spoken to him, but I did send him a message, you know, telling him to make sure this fizzles out.”

Musk added, “I think there’s a bit of tiredness here. But, I would say that, in some ways, you know, it’s good that the older person sees that even at the highest levels, people struggle. You know, it’s not just in your home with your own family, but at all levels, people struggle to find common ground with each other. And, I think that’s all we’re seeing now. Trump, of course, will prevail because he has been voted in by the majority of the people in America. I’ve just spent three weeks in America. The people on, I would like to say 80%, but actually 100% behind Trump.”

