Madine: Musk’s H-1B Slap Fight a ‘Big Tell’ He’s Not a Conservative Icon

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s championing of H-1B visas with Technology editor Colin Madine.

Madine said, “So, you know, one of the big tells and, you know, it certainly divided the bright part audience is when he got into a huge slap fight with most of America over H-1B visas. You know, right, as, Trump was taking office, coming in, he came out very forcefully against any sort of nationalist attitude about bringing in, people from India and China to work jobs that should go to Americans.”

He added, “Because he is a huge employer of H-1B visas, he uses them for all sorts of positions at Tesla. He’d use them more in space, but he can’t for national security reasons.”

