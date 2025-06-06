Martel: Musk ‘Promotes the Destruction of the Traditional Family’

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s behavior with Breitbart International News Editor Frances Martel.

Martel said, “He’s known for advancing a technology that is only useful if you believe in the climate crisis. If you fully believe the dogma that the world is going to end in, you know, a couple of decades because of climate change, then his company is for you. The way that he has led his private life is actively anti traditional family.”

She added, “He promotes the destruction of the traditional family. And he’s very, very close to the Chinese Communist Party, and he’s been very open about his disgust with America’s respect for workers and labor rights and his disgust with Americans prioritizing family life, religion, and the things that make life worth living over, making more money for shareholders.”

