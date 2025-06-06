Van Hollen: If Trump ‘Can Trample the Rights of One Person, the Rights of All of Us Are at Risk’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said if President Trump and his administration “can trample the rights of one person, the rights of all of us are at risk,” while discussing the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to face criminal charges.

Van Hollen said, “This is a victory for due process. It’s a victory for the Constitution. It should not have taken this long. I mean, as you indicated, the Trump administration dragged its feet for a very long time, ignored a 9-to-0 order from the Supreme Court. But it’s important that Abrego Garcia now come home and have his due process rights upheld in a court of law.”

He added, “You know, I’ve said repeatedly, repeatedly, this is not about the man, Abrego Garcia. This is about his constitutional rights and really the rights of all of us. If President Trump and his administration can trample the rights of one person, the rights of all of us are at risk. So they didn’t want to do it. They said he’d never set back foot back in the United States again. But I think because of the pressure from the courts and from others. They realize that not following the Constitution, at least in this instance, was the wrong path. I don’t know if this is going to be a prelude to complying with other court orders, but at least this is a good day for the rule of law.”

