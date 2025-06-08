Bernie Sanders: Trump Is ‘Moving This Country Rapidly into Authoritarianism’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump was “moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism.”

Host Dana Bash said, “What is your response to the fact that the president has ordered 2000 National Guard troops to California?”

Sanders said, “We have a president that is moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism. He is suing media who criticizes him. He is going after law firms who have clients who were against him. He’s going after. Universities that teach courses that he doesn’t like, he’s threatening to impeach judges who rule. Against him, and he’s usurping the powers of the United States Congress. This guy wants all of the power. He does not believe in the Constitution. He does not believe in the rule of law. My understanding is that the governor of California. The mayor of the city of Los Angeles, did not request the National Guard, but he thinks he has a right to do anything he wants.”

He added, “I would say that, to a large degree, the future of this country rests with a small number of Republicans in the House and Senate who know better, who do know what the Constitution is about. It’s high time they stood up for our Constitution and the rule of law. You know, we just celebrated a few days ago, June 6th, the American landing at normandy, which began the invasion of Europe to defeat fascism and Nazism. Those guys died, they gave up their lives to defend democracy, not to have an all-powerful ruler in the United States of America.”

