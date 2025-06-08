Klobuchar: Trump ‘Hell Bent on Inflaming the Situation’ in Los Angeles

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump was “hell bent on inflaming the situation” in Los Angeles by sending the National Guard to address protests.

Klobuchar said, “Every governor is going to make their own decisions based on the situation. In this case, Governor Newsom has made clear that he wants local law enforcement protecting the citizens, and he has asked the president not to inflame the situation. In Governor Walz’s case, as you pointed out in the earlier segment, he did bring in the National Guard. I would also point out that on January 6, I was there as well, and what I saw there was, the president didn’t bring in the National Guard when over 100 police officers were injured or hurt or worse. And so I think it is quite, let’s say, ironic, probably doesn’t fit this situation, when you have got administration officials talking about protecting police officers after what happened on January 6. And when I look at what’s going on in California or across the country, of course, as a congressman said, you want to get dangerous criminals out of our midst, out of our communities, but when you look at where the American people are, they want to make sure you follow the law and that there’s due process, and you don’t want to inflame things by threatening to bring in the Marines, or deporting people based on a mistake.”

She added, “My concern, of course, is that this inflames a situation, and that he is hell bent on inflaming the situation. Individual governors look at their states and make decisions, but in this case, the president, time and time again, has shown this willingness to, one, violate the laws we’ve seen across the country in many different situations outside of the immigration context, and two, inflamed situations.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN