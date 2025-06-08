Mike Johnson: If Dems Win House Control They Will Try to Impeach Trump the First Week

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if the Democratic Party wins control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections, they would try to impeach President Donald Trump in the first week.

Host Jonathan Karl asked, ” In terms of the threat to go after Republicans that vote for the bill, I mean, are you worried about that? Musk does have a lot of money if he starts getting involved in Republican primaries. How — will that be a problem for you?

Johnson said, “Well, I think it would be a big mistake. I think Elon knows, at the end of the day, the reason he got involved to help President Trump win and to help Republicans win the majority in the House and the Senate is because he understands that our policies are better for human flourishing, they’re better for the U.S. economy, they’re better for everything that he’s involved in with his innovation and job creation and entrepreneurship.”

He added, “The other team’s policies are not good for those things. And he knows that at the end of the day. And I think when the emotion settles down, I think he’ll recognize we have no choice. We have to hold the House majority in the 2026 mid-term election, and we will because we’ve got to allow President Trump four full years, not just two. If the Democrats took over control of the House, I guarantee you that they would try to impeach President Trump in the first week of that new Congress in January ’27, and that would be a disaster for the country, for our public policy, for the economy, and everything else.”

