Newsom Says California Is Suing Trump — ‘This Is a Manufactured Crisis’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” that his state was suing President Donald Trump for deploying the National Guard.

Newsom said, “Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight. He’s exacerbated the conditions. He’s, you know, lit the proverbial match. He’s putting fuel on this fire ever since he announced he was taking over the National Guard. An illegal act and a moral act an unconstitutional act. And we’re going to test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow.”

He continued, “Under his executive order, specifically notes and under what the DOD did is they had to coordinate with the governor of the state. They never coordinate with the governor of the state. I’ve worked with the National Guard. We’ve deployed the National Guard.”

He added, “There’s a protocol, there’s a process. He didn’t care about that. And the worst part, he completely lied. He said in a tweet that everything’s now safe, everything’s fine. Is that the case Mr. Trump. He said, because he deployed the National Guard. The Guard hadn’t even been deployed when he said this. It’s Orwellian, simply lying to people, unconstitutional. illegal act, his mess. We’re trying to clean it up.”

Newsom concluded, “He made this up. this is a manufactured crisis.”

