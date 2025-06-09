CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump Was the ‘Arsonist’ in Los Angeles

Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host Dana Bash said President Donald Trump was acting as the “arsonist” by sending the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Reporter Manu Raju said, “Just to get the point of how much Donald Trump wants this fight, I mean, he’s been posting and talking about it pretty much nonstop over the weekend, including just moments ago saying if we had not done this, send the National Guard in Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated. Now, I’m not quite sure if that’s exactly the case of what people are saying on the ground here. But I mean, look, sending in the National Guard is just an extraordinary step for the federal government to do so. You can’t discount that.”

Bash said, “It’s like —”

Raju said, “And he tried to do everything he can to defend the controversy.”

Bash said, “I know that this is like he said, a promise that he gave on the campaign trail to do whatever he could to deport illegal immigrants. But what he just posted is, is basically, an arsonist saying, ‘You better call the fire department because they’ve got to come in fast to get the flames out. I mean, that seems like what’s going on.”

