Waters: ‘No Violence’ in L.A. Riots Where Protesters Have Not ‘Hit Anybody, Shot Anybody’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) claimed Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that during the last three days of immigration protests in Los Angeles that “there had been no violence where anybody that was protesting hit anybody.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “The LAPD Police Chief, Jim McDonnell, says the level of violence he’s been seeing across Los Angeles, in his words, and I’m quoting him now, is disgusting. Given that, why shouldn’t the National Guard be involved?”

Waters said, “Well, I was surprised at the way that the police chief, was describing all of this. There had been no violence where anybody that was protesting hit anybody, shot anybody, threatened anybody. Nothing had happened. And so he doesn’t know what to do, probably, because this is a sanctuary city, and the police don’t have the authority. All that he’s got to do is call the work with the governor. The governor was not even called when he sent in the National Guard. The mayor was not even called. The president is initiating this purposely. He knows what he’s doing. ”

Blitzer pressed, “I just want to point out, and I’m sure you know this, congresswoman, there has been some violence in the course of these protests. Some police officers were assaulted and some vehicles were damaged in the process. So there has been some violence out there, right?”

Waters said, “Well, the thing about it is you may have people, 1 or 2 or a few people who will not conform. That happens everywhere. That happens in our workplace. There’s always someone who does something. But we are saying to people, don’t be goaded, don’t be goaded into a confrontation, don’t be goaded into violence, because that’s what Trump wants. He wants the violence them so that he can send in the military and create martial law. That’s what he wants. If a few people were doing that, I’ve not heard of anybody being shot. I’ve not heard of anybody being killed. I’ve not heard of anybody being beaten. So I don’t know what this so-called violence is all about.”

