Padilla: Trump ‘Unlawfully’ Escalating Tensions in L.A. — ‘It Has Got to Stop’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) claimed President Donald Trump was “unlawfully” escalating the situation in Los Angeles.

Padilla said, “I think what’s also important to remind ourselves of is it didn’t have to get to this point. This is absolutely a crisis that has been made intentionally by Donald Trump, beginning with the increasingly aggressive and theatrical immigration enforcement activities, the ICE raids in elementary schools and houses of worship, please, to him looking or creating any opportunity to further and further escalate. ”

He continued, “The federalization of National Guard troops is not only unnecessary, it’s counterproductive. And as things have quieted down during the day, from day to day, he responds now with de-escalation, but now potentially sending Marines, he’s the one escalating. He’s the one creating the tension and it has got to stop.”

Padilla added, “We know that Attorney General Bonta and a lot of his colleagues have gone to court, because we do believe that this federalization and deployment of National Guard women and men has not been properly justified according to the powers outlined for the President of the United States and it certainly hasn’t been properly communicated.”

He concluded, “When the President of the United States unlawfully escalates the tensions through the deployment of federal forces, that is not only not helpful, it’s counterproductive. Let local law enforcement do their job.”

