CA AG Bonta: Trump’s Order Deploying National Guard to L.A ‘Invalid and Unlawful’

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that President Donald Trump sending the National Guard to Los Angeles was “invalid and unlawful.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “As we’re looking at this and amid this confusion over whether or not the National Guard on the ground in Los Angeles can detain people, do you believe that they have that authority tonight?”

Bonta said, “I do not. I believe that Trump has tried to grab power that he does not have, that does not belong to him. And he has unlawfully deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles, and they shouldn’t be there at all, because there’s no authority for him to have brought them to Los Angeles that the governor of California is the Commander in Chief for the California National Guard, and he should be issuing the orders, not the president. We’ve made that case, and the complaint that we filed on Monday, the restraining order request that we brought yesterday and will further advance that argument in front of the court tomorrow at our at our hearing. But the order that the Trump administration issued deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles is invalid and unlawful. And so they don’t even have the authority to be there, much less detain anybody.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN