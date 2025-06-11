Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove on Fetterman Criticism of Dems on Violence: He Should Focus on PA

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) responded to criticism from Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) of how Democrats have responded to the unrest in Los Angeles by saying that “I would hope that Sen. Fetterman would focus on Pennsylvania,” and members of Congress from California said they didn’t accept violence.

Host Laura Coates asked, “Sen. Fetterman seems to suggest that there is a lesson to have been learned in 2020 by Democrats that there is a conflation happening between those who are agitators, anarchists, and those who are otherwise lawfully protesting what they are passionate about. Have Democrats missed the mark in trying to distinguish the two in the public eye?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “I don’t think so. I would hope that Sen. Fetterman would focus on Pennsylvania, and, as I mentioned, we had a press conference today, and all of the California congressfolks said, we do not condone violence. Absolutely, you have a right to exercise your First Amendment and you can protest peacefully, and we should be standing up to a government, to an administration that is disrespecting us and disrespecting the law. We don’t have any faith or trust in this administration, and that is what the peaceful protests are about.”

Earlier, Kamlager-Dove stated that “I know that Donald Trump is staging all of these provocations to distract us from the fact that $880 billion is going to be cut from Medicaid, and he had this divorce without a prenup from Elon Musk, which was probably very tragic to his ego.”

