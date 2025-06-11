Padilla: If There’s a Crisis, Trump Caused It, L.A. Has Curfew Due to Crime

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that if there is a crisis in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump “created” it and the city imposed a curfew because “you have seen the vandalism, the looting.”

Padilla said, “[I]t’s a situation, a crisis if you’re going to use that word, that Donald Trump created, right? The increasingly aggressive tactics and theatrics for [these] immigration enforcement operations, number one. [Unnecessary] and counterproductive to send in the National Guard in an unprecedented fashion, right? Not since 1965, over the position or the request of a governor. And didn’t he say during his address to the cadets earlier today that the situation is moving in the right direction, but now he’s sending in more Marines? That’s just further proof that he’ll take any opportunity to escalate further and further.”

Later, host Jen Psaki asked, “The mayor of Los Angeles put a curfew in place. It seems, for some, you hear it, and it sounds counter to this notion that things are peaceful and okay. Do you know why she put a curfew in place? And what do you think about that decision?”

Padilla answered, “Well, it’s, I think, part of they’re trying to get a handle on not the peaceful protesters by day, right? Not the immigrant rights advocates and organizers that are leading very peaceful marches throughout the course of the day, but when the sun goes down, those leaders and families go home. And that’s when the folks seeking to cause trouble come out. That’s — and you have seen the vandalism, the looting. There [have] been dozens of arrests. So, the police are doing their job. So, maybe the curfew is part of trying to get their arms around that. I’m not completely sure.”

