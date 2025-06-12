Israeli Amb.: Iran Was Moving with ‘Military Plan’ to Attack During Talks

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon stated that Israel’s strikes against Iran earlier that day were undertaken because Iran was “plotting” “to attack us with nuclear capabilities.” And while Iran was engaging in negotiations with other nations, “they moved secretly with a military plan to attack Israel. And what we did was an act of self-defense.”

Danon said, “[W]e took a preemptive attack to defend ourselves and we are targeting the nuclear facilities and their ballistic missile centers in Iran. … We decided not to wait for Iran to attack us with nuclear capabilities. We knew that they were plotting to do that. And while they were talking with many countries and negotiating, they moved secretly with a military plan to attack Israel. And what we did was an act of self-defense.”

Danon further stated that Israel is protecting itself from “another Holocaust.”

Danon also stated that Israel’s goal is to deny Iran a nuclear capability and ensure that they don’t have ballistic missiles and also stated that Israel is particularly determined to act preemptively after the October 7 attacks and not wait for attacks to happen.

