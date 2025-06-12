Israeli Amb.: We’re Ensuring Iran Won’t Have Nukes, Ballistic Missiles, That Will Take ‘Long’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that Israel “will do whatever it takes to make sure that Iran will not have ballistic missiles and will not have nuclear capability. We know it will be long.”

Danon said, “If you look back at attacks that Israel took, whether it was against Iraq or Syria, who tried to develop nuclear reactors, I think, today, everybody can thank Israel for those actions. So, maybe today some people are not sure about why we are doing it today. But, down the road, a few years from today, the world will thank Israel for the actions we took [tonight.]”

Later, he added that “it’s not only about Israel, you hear threats against the allies of the United States and we are focused now on continuing to eliminate the threat, and we will do whatever it takes to make sure that Iran will not have ballistic missiles and will not have nuclear capability. We know it will be long. We know it will not be easy for the people of Israel. But this is a historic day for our nation.”

