LAPD Chief: Feds Charged People for Molotov Cocktails, ‘We’ve Seen That Now More than We Usually See’

On Wednesday's broadcast of CNN's "The Source," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated that Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has done a good job prosecuting lawbreakers during disorder in the city

CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller asked, “Are you satisfied with what you’re seeing on the prosecutorial end? I know, under the former district attorney, that didn’t always happen.”

McDonnell responded, “Right, exactly. No, it’s a different approach, completely. We work very closely with District Attorney Nathan Hochman. He does give, I think, due consideration to the severity of the crime and wants to hold people accountable. The U.S. Attorney, as well, filed charges, this morning, on some folks for possession and throwing, I believe, of Molotov cocktails. We’ve seen that now more than we usually see in these types of demonstrations, protests, and in further. So, it’s dicey for our officers out there. But, again, we’re going to stay the course and ensure that Los Angeles is the safe city that the residents deserve it to be.”

