Marlow: Los Angeles Was Founded by Spanish Settlers, Not Mexicans

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about how it’s weird to have Mexican flags during recent events in L.A. since the area was founded by the Spanish.

Marlow stated, “It was not Mexican at the start. So, to see the Mexican flags, I want to see the Spanish flags waving…if we’re doing this thing where you’re only entitled to the land if you were there first and I guess maybe we’re not counting any indigenous populations that may have been there. So, it wasn’t empty, right? There were a few people walking around. So, there’s got to be some indigenous populations. So, I want to see some flags for some indigenous tribes and I want to see the Spanish flag flying.”

