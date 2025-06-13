NYPD Chief of Patrol: If We Had ‘Consequences’ for Protesters Who Break Law Like FL, ‘We Wouldn’t Be Doing This Every Night’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell stated that it is “frustrating” for police in New York City because they arrest protesters who are breaking the law, but these lawbreaking protesters don’t face consequences “for being in the street or throwing things.” And contrasted this treatment with how Florida handles this issue where they have stronger laws on the issue and “those are called consequences. Will we get them in New York City? Probably not. But if we had them, we wouldn’t be doing this every night.”

Chell said, “[F]or the cops, it’s kind of frustrating, because we lock people up, but there [are] really no consequences for being in the street or throwing things.”

He continued, “I just was on a show before, if you look at Florida, I was watching a show with Gov. DeSantis (R), they have legislation for their state for protest activity that’s a little more severe. So, those are called consequences. Will we get them in New York City? Probably not. But if we had them, we wouldn’t be doing this every night.”

