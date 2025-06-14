Pritzker: People Are Peaceful When They’re Left Alone, Trump Ignited Flames in L.A.

During an interview that took place on Thursday and was aired on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) argued that President Donald Trump is “taking a peaceful protest that was, frankly, dying down in Los Angeles,” and “igniting flames that are causing so much trouble.” And that people are “peacefully protesting” when they’re left alone. But there should be accountability for anyone who is violent.

Pritzker stated, “He’s taking a peaceful protest that was, frankly, dying down in Los Angeles, and turning it into, well, it’s — he’s igniting flames that are causing so much trouble.”

After host Jen Psaki asked if he and other governors are preparing for the possibility of being arrested, he added, “I think the American public is seeing what this Trump administration is doing, and that’s why you’re seeing people go out and protest. And they’re peacefully protesting, when they’re left to themselves, right? These are peaceful protesters who are go[ing] out. In Chicago, there probably will be one on Saturday, as there is, I think, all across the country, peaceful protests. Now, anybody who’s going to commit violence, they should be held accountable, whoever it is.”

