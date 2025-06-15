Cruz: It’s Not Conquering Iran, Turning Them into a Democracy — It’s Taking Away ‘Capacity to Commit Mass Murder’

On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued in support of eliminating Iran’s threat against Israel and the United States.

He dismissed claims that the Israeli military strike was about “conquering Iran” or “turning them into a democracy.”

“[T]his week has been extraordinarily consequential, extraordinarily dangerous,” he said. “And I will say this week was also inevitable. The ayatollah is a theocratic lunatic. He regularly chants ‘Death to America,’ ‘Death to Israel.’ He is building nuclear weapons because he wants to be able to use nuclear weapons. Now, President Trump drew a very clear red line in the sand. He said on April 12, he told Iran, you have 60 days to negotiate. I led a coalition of 52 Republican senators. And we all said, we stand with President Trump. President Trump has been clear that the standard for any deal must be complete dismantlement, no centrifuges, no enrichments.”

Cruz continued, “There is no reason a theocratic lunatic who chants ‘Death to America’ should have nuclear weapons, the tools to murder millions of Americans or millions of Israelis. On the 61st day, the ayatollah publicly said he would not shut down a single centrifuge. He said he would build more centrifuges. He would make more enriched uranium in order to make more nuclear weapons. That was effectively, Maria, a giant middle finger at President Trump. But it was also a message to Israel, we’re not going to stop. And if you don’t act, you’re going to find out when we have achieved success with a mushroom cloud in the skies of Tel Aviv or New York or Los Angeles. And so Israel acted. They acted with extraordinary efficacy. We have seen 720 military strikes across military — across Israel. They have decapitated the top leadership of Iran’s military. They have taken out the head of the IRGC. They have taken out the chief of staff of the armed forces. They have taken out multiple nuclear scientists.”

“They have leveled Natanz, which is the chief research area where they’re doing much of the enrichment,” he added. “And Israel is committed to getting the job done. And understand what the job is. The job is to prevent Iran from being able to acquire nuclear weapons. It’s not conquering Iran. It’s not turning them into a democracy. It’s taking away their capacity to commit mass murder. And, this week, they have made enormous progress in getting that accomplished.”

