Netanyahu: Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump Twice’ — He’s ‘Enemy Number One’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that Iran orchestrated the assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said, “These people who chant death to America, try to assassinate President Trump twice, killed 241 of your Marines in Beirut, killed and injured thousands of American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, try to bomb a restaurant in Washington, D.C., chant death to America, burn the American flag. Do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities? Of course not. “So we’re defending ourselves, but we’re also defending the world.”

Host Bret Baier said, “I want to talk about President Trump. You just said Iran tried to assassinate President Trump twice. Do you have intel that the assassination attempts on President Trump were directly from Iran?”

Netanyahu said, “Through proxies, yes Through their intel, yes, they want to kill him. Look, he’s enemy number one. He’s a decisive leader. He never took the path others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is a week giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium which is a pathway to the bomb, padding of billions and billions of dollars. He took up this a fake agreement and basically tore it up.”

He added, “He’s been very forceful so for them he’s enemy number one. Look they also tried to kill me, but I’m his junior partner.”

