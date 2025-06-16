Dem Chicago Alderman: Pritzker, Johnson Are Lying, They Do Protect Criminals in Country Illegally

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are not telling the truth when they claim the state and city don’t protect criminals who are in the country illegally.

Lopez said, “[W]hen Gov. Pritzker was before Congress, he said that we don’t protect criminals, that we work with our federal partners, and we do all of these great things, which, quite simply, does not happen in the real application of the law. And the same goes for Brandon Johnson, when, as Mayor, he appeared before Congress and said we don’t harbor criminals. I don’t know where these versions of them have been over the last few years, particularly as the border crisis has become our backyard crisis.”

He continued, We have 60,000 migrant asylum-seekers who are here in the city of Chicago alone. 2,000 of which Tom Homan has said have been vetted by the previous administration and found to be criminal, dangerous, both to our communities and country. Why would we not want to work with our federal partners to get rid of them? I don’t understand that. And that’s where we find ourselves today.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett