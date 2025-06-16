Larry Elder: People Should Be Celebrating Trump’s ICE Raids to Clean Up Los Angeles

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” radio and TV host Larry Elder talked about ICE enforcement in L.A.

Elder stated, “[T]hese ICE raids here in L.A., they’re not out here picking up gardeners, they’re out here picking up the bad guys who have deportation orders in many cases. One of the guys that they targeted had committed murder, another one committed rape, another one drug trafficking, another one human smuggling. These are the kinds of people that ICE is targeting…we ought to be celebrating that.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo