Raskin: Trump’s Agenda Attempting to Create ‘Political Civil War in America’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s agenda was “to create a political civil war in America.”

Raskin said, “People understand that either we have Constitutional rights and protections for everybody in the country or we don’t have any at all. And that’s why due process are the two most beautiful words in the english language. They separate our freedoms from the arbitrary power of the state. But I think Donald Trump gave the whole game away on Thursday, where apparently, after meetings with his Secretary of Agriculture and hearing from a bunch of large Ag business executives and companies, he said, we are no longer going to be deporting people from farm states, meaning undocumented immigrants, because that’s the backbone of that industry. He said, these are good people who’ve been working hard, and they deserve better than just being rounded up and kicked out of the country.”

He continued, “That unravels the entire argument for what they’ve been doing for the whole destruction of our Constitution. If these are good, hardworking people who are looking for a way in to America, in farm country and in the hospitality and hotel industry, as he said, why not also in the construction sector? Why not also in landscaping and restaurants and so on? Now he’s pivoting to just make it a war against Democratic cities, and he’s not even talking about immigration so much anymore. He just wants those scenes of violent confrontation between a federalized National Guard or the Marines and people who live in cities that have Democratic mayors or states that have Democratic governors. I mean, that’s much more of an agenda to create a political civil war in America. That’s exactly what the vast majority of American people don’t want.”

