Cotton: Trump ‘Right Not to Rule Out Any Option’ on Iran

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) voiced his support for President Donald Trump’s approach to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Cotton said the Trump administration was “right” not to rule out options.

“It seems like we’re on the precipice of eliminating their nuclear capability and nuclear program forever, and them being, of course, the number one state sponsor of terror,” host Sean Hannity said. “They may need a joint operation to do so. What are your thoughts on that?”

Cotton replied, “I think President Trump is right not to rule out any option, and to maintain flexibility while we back Israel to the hilt. You’re right, Sean, that the key objective here is to eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, and their ability to enrich uranium. The secondary objective, of course, is to eliminate their ballistic missile threat to Israel and through our troops in the region and ultimately within just a few short years, the United States on the trajectory they were on.”

“I don’t know exactly how we’re going to close those uranium enrichment sites, but I know they’re going to have to be closed one way or the other, and anything less would be a disappointing and inconclusive outcome of this campaign,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor