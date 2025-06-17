Cruz: We Can Destroy Nuke Facility Israel Has Challenge With, It’s in Our Interests to Do So

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that American bunker-buster bombs can take out the Fordow Iran nuclear facility, which is the only location where Israel has “a technological challenge” and “it is very much in America’s interest to see that nuclear research lab destroyed.”

Cruz said, “Israel can take out virtually all of this. The one location that they have a technological challenge with is Fordow. And Fordow is built into the base of a mountain. It’s deliberately built to be able to withstand air assault. And America has bunker-buster bombs that could destroy Fordow, and I think it is very much in America’s interest to see that nuclear research lab destroyed. Iran is not researching nuclear technology because the ayatollah is worried about climate change. He’s researching nuclear technology for one reason: to create nuclear warheads to be able to murder as many Israelis as he can and as many Americans as he can. And the president is rightly focused, he is not going to let a theocratic lunatic murder Americans.”

He continued, “And I will say, there are some in the political debate that are urging the president, essentially, to be isolationist, not to engage, and not to defend America. Donald J. Trump has never been isolationist. He doesn’t want to get us into unnecessary wars. We’re not going to see boots on the ground in Iran, but if you look at the first term, President Trump, he utterly destroyed ISIS and their caliphate, he took out General Soleimani, the leading state sponsor of terrorism, he took out al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS. Donald Trump has not hesitated to act when he’s protecting American lives. That’s exactly what’s happening in Israel.”

