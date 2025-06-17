Dem Chicago Alderman: Johnson’s Rhetoric Encourages Violence, ‘They’re Trying to Recreate’ 2020 Riots 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that Mayor Brandon Johnson’s rhetoric reminds him of rhetoric from then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the devastating impact of riots in the city in 2020 and also stated that “they’re trying to recreate that same imagery, that same vitriol again, now using immigrants.”

Lopez said, “[T]o hear my Mayor say that we are going to resist in the streets, when we saw what happened five years ago when then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot encourage people to do righteous protests in the streets, the city of Chicago, like so many other cities, were destroyed in those riots, the BLM protests that turned into riots. And they’re trying to recreate that same imagery, that same vitriol again, now using immigrants.”

He continued, “And the fact of the matter is that Brandon Johnson and others do not care about the undocumented community. They don’t care about differentiating between the millions of migrant asylum-seekers who have legal protection granted to them by Joe Biden and the 11 million people who’ve been here for nearly a generation, hoping for a path forward promised to them by the Democrats, including DREAMers.”

