Exclusive – Eric Trump on Trump Mobile: Phones Will Be Made in America, ‘Give us Six Months and it’s Going Be Pulled Off’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Eric Trump talked about Trump Mobile.

Trump said, “It’s going to be pulled off. Give us six months and it’s going to be pulled off. It’ll be right here in America. … Our overall aspiration is to…make phones in America, by Americans, for Americans.”

He added that they want their call centers to be in the U.S.

