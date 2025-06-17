Moskowitz on Possibly Hitting Fordow Nuke Facility: We Strike Things All the Time, Like with Soleimani

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility has to go, and while we’re not necessarily at the point where the facility has to be taken out militarily and the U.S. has to help Israel do so, America does operations to take out facilities and people all the time, including the strike on Qasem Soleimani, and Israel did likewise to Iraq’s nuclear facility in the past.

Moskowitz said that “the Fordow facility…has to go, and it has to either go militarily or it has to go in a surrender.”

He continued, “And so, look, the United States is not going to war, it’s not starting a regional war. We do operations all the time. We take out facilities all the time. We take out people. Let’s not forget that we took out Soleimani many years ago. And so, this happens. We’ve taken out sites with the Houthis. This, obviously, is a big site in Fordow, a nuclear facility buried in the mountains. But Israel has a right to defend itself. This is a country that chants death to America. Almost every country is aligned that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And so, look, if Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, then this is the time to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer then asked, “Because I’m old enough to remember, when I was covering it at the time, when Saddam Hussein and Iraq were potentially threatening to build a nuclear bomb, [Israel] went into Osirak, their nuclear reactor facility, and blew it up at that time. I’m sure you remember that as well. Should the U.S. now do the same thing to Iran’s potential nuclear capabilities?”

Moskowitz answered, “Yeah, listen, if necessary, I don’t know that we’re there yet. But, if necessary, the United States could assist. Now, obviously, you’ve got to work that out with the regional partners in the region. You’ve got to make sure that you’re talking to other players. You’ve got to talk to the Russians. You’ve got to talk to the Chinese. Everyone needs to understand where this is headed.”

