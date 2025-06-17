Schwarzenegger: Immigrants Need to Act Responsibly, ‘Behave’ Like Guests

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that immigrants should behave like guests in the United States.

Schwarzenegger said, “All of this is happening because we don’t have immigration reform. Democrats and Republicans have to come together and solve this issue if they really want to be public servants. If they want to be party servants, and be party hacks, and be tied to their ideology, then it won’t happen.”

He continued, “I just think the world of the great history that we have with immigrants in America, but the key thing also is at the same time, that we’ve got to do things legal. That is the most important thing. You’ve got to do things legal, and those people that are doing illegal things in America, and they’re the foreigners, they are not smart, because, when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest, like when I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can, keep things clean and to make my bed and to do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive or something like that, so that doesn’t really work in this country.”

Schwarzenegger added, “You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America and to pay back to America and go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever. Give something back to after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is, make this a better place.”

