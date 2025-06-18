GOP Sen. Mullin: It’s in Our Interest to Take Out Iran’s Nuke Facilities if Israel Can’t

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said that the U.S. knows where Iran’s nuclear facilities are and if Israel can’t take them out, it’s in America’s interests to do so.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Would you support the U.S. striking within Iran?”

Mullin answered, “The president’s made it very clear that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. And, right now, the president is trying to lead from deterrence by repositioning our assets. And we’re willing to step in, if, for some reason, Israel can’t finish the job. What I mean by that is they may lack some platforms, which they do. They may lack the ability to deliver some weapons that may be required to knock out their nuclear facilities. Keep in mind, this isn’t just one facility. The Iranian regime had spread it disproportionately across the country, and it’s specifically five separate locations. And we know where those locations are. We have pretty good intel. The Israelis have also shared intel. with us. And so, if there’s a reason for us to make sure that they can never achieve a nuclear weapon, then that is in the United States’ interest.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett