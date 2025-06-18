Marlow: ‘I May Do It, I May Not’: Trump Causing Strategic Chaos in Iran

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Trump approach on Iran.

After playing video of Trump saying he might hit Iran’s nuclear facilities, but might not, Marlow said that it’s comical that people in the media think Trump would be stupid enough to just say what he’d do with Iran and that keeping what approach the U.S. ultimately takes makes sense.

