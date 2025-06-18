Watch: Tucker Carlson Confronts Ted Cruz over U.S. Role in Israel-Iran Conflict

During Wednesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson’s podcast, Carlson and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) debated the Israel-Iran conflict and the United States’ role in it.

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: How many people are living in Iran, by the way?

CRUZ: I don’t know the population.

CARLSON: At all?

CRUZ: No, I don’t know the population.

CARLSON: You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?

CRUZ: How many people live in Iran?

CARLSON: Ninety-two million.

CRUZ: Ok. Yeah, I–

CARLSON: How could you not know that?

CRUZ: I don’t sit around memorizing population tables.

CARLSON: Well, it’s kind of relevant because you’re calling for the overthrow of the government.

CRUZ: Why is it relevant, whether it’s 90 million or 80 million or 100 million? Why is that relevant?

CARLSON: Well, because if you don’t know anything about the country–

CRUZ: I didn’t say I don’t know anything about the country.

CARLSON: Ok, what’s the ethnic mix of Iran?

CRUZ: They are Persians and predominantly Shia–

CARLSON: What percent?

CRUZ: Ok, this is cute. Ok–

CARLSON: You don’t know anything about Iran. So, actually, the country–

CRUZ: Ok, I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran, who says–

CARLSON: You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of the government and you don’t know anything about the country.