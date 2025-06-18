Watch: Tucker Carlson Confronts Ted Cruz over U.S. Role in Israel-Iran Conflict

During Wednesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson’s podcast, Carlson and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) debated the Israel-Iran conflict and the United States’ role in it.
Partial transcript as follows:
CARLSON: How many people are living in Iran, by the way?
CRUZ: I don’t know the population.
CARLSON: At all?
CRUZ: No, I don’t know the population.
CARLSON: You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?
CRUZ: How many people live in Iran?
CARLSON: Ninety-two million.
CRUZ: Ok. Yeah, I–
CARLSON: How could you not know that?
CRUZ: I don’t sit around memorizing population tables.
CARLSON: Well, it’s kind of relevant because you’re calling for the overthrow of the government.
CRUZ: Why is it relevant, whether it’s 90 million or 80 million or 100 million? Why is that relevant?
CARLSON: Well, because if you don’t know anything about the country–
CRUZ: I didn’t say I don’t know anything about the country.
CARLSON: Ok, what’s the ethnic mix of Iran?
CRUZ: They are Persians and predominantly Shia–
CARLSON: What percent?
CRUZ: Ok, this is cute. Ok–
CARLSON: You don’t know anything about Iran. So, actually, the country–
CRUZ: Ok, I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran, who says–
CARLSON: You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of the government and you don’t know anything about the country.
Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.