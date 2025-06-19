CNN’s Keilar: Trump’s Two Week Deadline ‘Verbal Crutch’ He ‘Often Doesn’t Mean’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said Thursday on “News Central” that President Donald Trump’s two week deadline for Iran is a “verbal crutch” that “he often doesn’t mean.”

At Thursday’s briefing, quoting the president, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision on whether or not to go in the next two weeks.”

Keilar said, “We do just need to be clear here, that would ordinarily be quite a deadline, but the president says two weeks all of the time, it’s really this kind of verbal crutch that he uses that he often doesn’t mean, so it’s hard to know exactly what he means here.”

She added, “He’s used this recently when he’s talking about Ukraine, what to do about Ukraine and Putin, it’s going to be in two weeks, all the way back to the beginning of his term, whether it was a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare or it was his infrastructure plan, most of these two week promises never happen. Some of them do, but not within two or sometimes the two to three weeks as he will sometimes say. He makes a lot of these fortnite references. And so this is really tricky as we try to parse this.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN