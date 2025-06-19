Crockett: GOP Lawmakers Fear Violence from MAGA, Not ‘Radical Leftists’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans are not concerned about violence from “radical leftists,” but instead “they’re concerned about MAGA.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SARA HAINES: Over the weekend, we saw a tragic and brazen act of political violence in this country. A Minnesota Democratic representative and her husband and their dog were assassinated. Another lawmaker and his wife were gravely wounded and the suspect had a long hit list. So, I wanna ask you: Do you feel safe as an elected official in this political climate?

CROCKETT: No, not at all. Here’s the deal: I do this job and the fact that my safety is a part of doing this job is really bad in and of itself, but umm.. while we spend millions upon millions just so this guy can go and golf or while they spent $45 million for his little birthday parade, you know, like, I’m just saying, can we reprioritize some of those dollars? When they killed our continuing resolution this last time, one of the things they didn’t take out is that they had included an additional, I believe, $10 million to protect nine justices. I’m like, listen, I’m not even asking for a million, but can we get something? Because we have nothing. The only people in the House that have protection, you get protection based upon your leadership post. That’s it. Those are the only ones. So when you figure out security, you have to hopefully raise enough money to then be able to pay for security yourself. This is a problem, especially in light of the environment. So I did text a Republican that I consider to be a friend — yes, I have Republican friends, just so y’all know. I did, and I said, listen, your people need to fix this. Like, I’m tired, right? And there are Republicans that are concerned. To be clear, they’re not concerned about the radical leftists that they talk about. They’re concerned about MAGA, because we saw the same thing happen when we had the speaker election, right? And so, when people are mad about them not voting for Jim Jordan, they started threatening their spouses and all kinds of stuff. And another thing they’re not talking about that really ticked me off because I just learned about it in the midst of what happened is that someone has been sending pizzas to members’ homes and they’ve not done anything. So I’m just like, we still have a role to play. I get that nobody really likes the Congress, but I mean, we still are duly elected and we’re a co-equal branch of government, but we always seem like we’re the stepchild.