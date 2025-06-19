Marlow to Jasmine Crockett: You Are Safe, We Will Keep You Safe Because We Need Your Content

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow responded to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) saying she’s concerned about her safety as an official.

Marlow stated, “You are safe. I can guarantee you…we on the right do not want to miss your content, ever. No one will harm you…because we need your content.”

