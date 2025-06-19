Ritchie Torres: Hochul Is One of the ‘Least Effective Executives’ on Earth, We’re ‘Increasingly’ Inefficient

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) stated that the state of New York’s government is “increasingly incapable of delivering public services efficiently, of building infrastructure efficiently.” And while the problems are bigger than one person, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is “one of the least inspiring, least effective executives on the face of the earth.”

Torres stated, [relevant remarks begin around 13:10] “Look, the system in New York is broken. I consider Gov. Hochul to be one of the least inspiring, least effective executives on the face of the earth. But the broken system in New York is much deeper than one governor. And I’ll share a statistic that I feel is illustrative, in 2015, the New York state budget was about $142 billion. Flash forward to 2025, it’s $254 billion. I have not met a single New Yorker who has seen a $112 billion improvement in the delivery of government services, right?”

He continued, “We have a government that’s increasingly incapable of delivering public services efficiently, of building infrastructure efficiently. Most New Yorkers feel we’re heading in the wrong direction, we’re paying more and more for less and less, our quality of life and public safety and affordability are declining, our taxes and costs are rising. And I’ve come to believe that the status quo is unsustainable.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett