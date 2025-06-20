CNN’s Phillip: I Don’t Think There’s Any Evidence Sanctuaries Keep ICE from Doing Its Job

On Thursday’s “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip stated that she doesn’t think “there is any evidence, any evidence at all” that sanctuary jurisdictions keep ICE from doing its job, because they have been able to do their jobs with sanctuary jurisdictions in the past and a lot of people were deported under the Obama administration when sanctuary jurisdictions existed.

While discussing immigration, Push Digital Group Vice President and former National Press Secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee T.W. Arrighi said that “what I want to do is put the impetus on the politicians who ran sanctuary cities and states who stopped ICE from doing its job. That, I think, is just as big of a story as miscarriages of justice.”

Phillip then said, “I don’t think that there is any evidence, any evidence at all, that, the idea that there are sanctuary cities, which existed under Trump 1, Biden, Obama, George W. Bush, sanctuary cities have been around for a long time, and ICE has been able to do their jobs.”

She continued, “Obama deported a lot of people when sanctuary cities existed. So, where is the evidence that that impeded his ability to deport?”

