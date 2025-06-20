Cotton: Iran Deal Has to Include Giving Up Long-Range Missiles, No Conditions on Inspections, Immediate Access

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that in order for a deal with Iran, they have to dismantle their program, allow American access to their nuclear facilities at once, with no conditions on inspections and give up long-range missiles, including any missiles in range of American installations.

After saying that Iran must unconditionally surrender and give up the possibility of having nuclear weapons, any deal must require “immediate access” to their entire nuclear program led by an American team, along with “anywhere, any place, anytime inspections”, and Iran giving up long-range missiles, including any that would be within range of American installations, host Sean Hannity asked, “I’m not exactly sure what a peace deal would look like, but I think the conditions I laid out are the only ones that would actually work. What are your thoughts?”

Cotton responded, “Yeah, Sean, I agree with the details of a potential agreement that you laid out. Color me skeptical that the ayatollahs would accept such a term, they refused it for decades. But, as you say, Iran is the one that’s waged the forever war. They’ve waged a forever war against the United States and Israel and the civilized world since 1979. And, for 25 years, American presidents have been pledging that Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon, but only one, Donald Trump, actually has done something about it, and has said that we’re going to bring this chapter to a close soon. So, as you put it, Fordow, their deeply buried underground nuclear bunker, has to be closed, one way or the other. It can be closed the easy way or it can be closed the hard way.”

